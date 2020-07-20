DOJ Knocks Lenovo's Antitrust Case Against InterDigital

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has waded into a licensing dispute over standard-essential patents between electronics maker Lenovo and InterDigital, urging a Delaware federal court to reject Lenovo and its Motorola Mobility unit's "overbroad interpretations of the antitrust laws." The DOJ's antitrust division filed a statement of interest on Friday in Lenovo's suit accusing InterDigital of violating the Sherman Act through efforts to get its patents for cellular technology incorporated into industry standards. The suit also accuses the patent licensing company of exploiting its market power to wrench unreasonably high royalty rates from customers. The agency said that the antitrust laws,...

