Student Loan Scammers Must Cough Up $27.6M In FTC Case

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has found for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in its case accusing purported student loan debt relief companies of ripping off clients and ordered the defendants to pay a judgment of nearly $27.6 million. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna granted summary judgment to the FTC in an order issued Friday. He said five corporate defendants — Elegant Solutions Inc., Trend Capital Ltd., Dark Island Industries Inc., Heritage Asset Management Inc., and Tribune Management Inc. — and four individual defendants — Mazen Radwan, Rima Radwan, Labiba Velazquez and Dean Robbins — were liable for the sum together, noting that the...

