Hertz Asks Ch. 11 Judge To Boot False-Arrest Suits

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Hertz Corp. on Friday sued 27 alleged victims of wrongful car-theft and false-arrest prosecutions by the company, seeking a Delaware bankruptcy court order staying their state lawsuits and mass tort damage claims and warning of risks to the company's $24 billion Chapter 11 restructuring effort. In an adversary suit filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath's court, Hertz argued that the alleged victims' court actions against nondebtor companies, directors, officers and former stockholders would drain corporate resources and distract Hertz during critical early reorganization efforts, including efforts to line up debtor-in-possession financing for the case. Among those covered by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS