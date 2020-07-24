China Probe Into US Energy Market May Shut Out Exporters

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government recently determined that U.S. subsidies for crude oil, natural gas and electricity producers distort the energy and petrochemical markets, a preliminary determination that could threaten to shut domestic energy exporters out of a major market. In an antidumping investigation into propanal exports, China's Ministry of Commerce called out the American subsidies and government incentives for shale production as non-market conditions that distort the industry sectors. Pending a final determination in the probe, which specifically names Dow Chemical Co. and Oxea Corp., the ministry readied antidumping tariffs between 254.4% and 267.4% against American producers of propanal, a type of...

