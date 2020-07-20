GAO Says Navy Botched Award Of $15M Maintenance Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office sustained a Virginia company's protest of a $15 million contract for ground maintenance at multiple naval facilities, finding the Navy wrongly concluded the company's proposal contained deficiencies that are unacceptable for the deal. The GAO said the Navy unreasonably rejected Leumas Residential LLC's bid for the potentially five-year, fixed-price contract that was awarded to Alabama company Data Systems Analysts Inc. in March based on the conclusions that Leumas' proposal violated a Federal Acquisition Regulation subcontracting rule, didn't keep key personnel on-site and failed to demonstrate knowledge about Virginia Department of the Environment requirements. Leumas' plan for...

