Guam Judge Won't Vacate Damages Ruling In Chamorro Case

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Guam federal judge on Friday refused to vacate her 2019 ruling blocking the U.S. government from seeking certain damages under the Fair Housing Act, despite a recent settlement in its case against Guam's government regarding housing rights for the island's indigenous Chamorro people. U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway was not persuaded by the federal government's request, she wrote Friday, because her finding that Guam has sovereign immunity against damages is of use to the legal community at large and shouldn't be vacated simply because the U.S. government doesn't want it raised in future litigation. "This court's ruling belongs to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS