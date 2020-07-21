Walmart Can't Dodge Worker's Promotion Discrimination Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Monday to let Walmart escape a former manager's lawsuit accusing the retail giant of engaging in promotion practices that discriminated against women. Former manager Sarah Hernandez has raised plausible claims that Walmart Inc. violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by implementing internal promotion practices that discriminate on the basis of sex, even though she herself received two promotions while working for the company, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said. Walmart argued Hernandez's discrimination claims were defeated by her promotions and failure to formally apply for any position above assistant manager, but Judge Pallmeyer said...

