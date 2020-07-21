ComEd Bribery Case Joins Long History Of Illinois Corruption

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is at the center of a major public corruption scandal in which Commonwealth Edison Co. has agreed to pay a $200 million fine after admitting it arranged jobs and benefits for allies of the powerful lawmaker in exchange for his support of changing utility regulations. ComEd, an Exelon Corp. subsidiary and the largest electric utility in Illinois, entered a deferred prosecution agreement on July 17 in which it acknowledged the benefits resulting from that legislation exceed $150 million, according to prosecutors. Included in the criminal filings is a mention that ComEd's conduct benefited "Public Official A,"...

