Weil Adds Ex-Eversheds Partner To Global Tax Practice

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has added a former Eversheds Sutherland tax partner to the firm's global tax practice. Daniel R.B. Nicholas, who joined Weil as a partner in Washington, D.C., on July 20, brings experience in international tax planning and worldwide finance, capital markets and derivatives transactions, the firm said. Nicholas has worked with debt instruments, asset-based financing and derivatives including convertible debt and prepaid forward contracts, Weil said. "It's a really good fit for me at Weil, where I can leverage the global platform and help clients to navigate the complex tax aspects of domestic transactions and those that cross national borders,"...

