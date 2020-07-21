Recent US Actions Muddy USMCA Media Protections

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Companies in the online marketplace have been paying close attention to Section 230 of the U.S. Communications Decency Act of 1996, or CDA, in recent weeks and months. CDA Section 230 is a powerful law that provides websites, blogs and social networks that host third-party speech with liability protection against a range of laws that might otherwise hold them legally responsible for what their users say and do. On July 1, the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, went into effect. The USMCA, for the first time in any trade agreement, requires U.S. trading partners to adopt provisions modeled on Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS