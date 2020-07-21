Tax Court Handling Pandemic Well, Nominee Tells Senators

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court is doing a good job of adapting its practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a nominee seeking Senate confirmation to become a judge on the court told a congressional committee on Tuesday. Alina Marshall, currently a counsel to the court's chief judge, told the Senate Finance Committee that the Tax Court has made effective use of its technological capabilities as it addresses interruptions to its normal operations amid the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness. "I believe that the court has done a good job of keeping up with changes in technology and trying...

