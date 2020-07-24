King & Spalding Picks Up An 18th Boies Schiller Partner

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has picked up at least its 18th partner from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in recent months, a trial expert with a specialty in antitrust. Robert M. Cooper, who had been a partner at Boies Schiller since 2003, started at King & Spalding on July 20 in its Washington, D.C., office and sees his new firm as a major opportunity, he told Law360 Friday. "It appears to me it combines the best in client service, collegiality and collaboration," Cooper said. "And I can tell you, having been here for five full days ... it's kind of delivered in...

