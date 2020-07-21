Ind. Court Tosses Suit Over Alteration Of Medical Records

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing two Indiana University medical workers of altering a patient's medical records after providing allegedly negligent treatment, saying the patient's allegations are essentially medical malpractice claims and the patient failed to meet the requirements for such claims. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing Sharon Lucich and Elizabeth Longmuir, physical therapists employed by Indiana University Health Inc., of "intentionally and improperly" altering the records of patient Santos Cortez after IU Health medical professionals negligently treated his pressure wounds in...

