Trump Admin. Risks Penalties For Inaction On DACA

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's failure to fully restart the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite court orders telling it to do so, leaves the government on shaky legal ground and may put immigration officials at risk of court penalties. It has been over a month since the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the administration from ending DACA, which gives work permits and deportation relief to young unauthorized immigrants, a decision that has been certified by the high court and issued in an official judgment Monday. On Friday, a Maryland federal judge also ordered the government to start immediately complying with the high court's...

