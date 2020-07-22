Insurer Direct Line Hit With £1.1M Counterclaim In IBM IT Spat

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 3:24 PM BST) -- Tech giant IBM has fought back against a claim that it committed IT blunders costing a Direct Line unit millions, instead arguing that the insurer owes it more than £1.1 million ($1.4 million) in unpaid work fees and damages. IBM's U.K. arm denied accusations made by DL Insurance Services Ltd. in a £35.9 million suit that it wasted the group's money when a large-scale IT project was implemented with fundamental issues. Instead IBM United Kingdom Ltd. says the insurer has been "unjustly enriched" in a July 17 counterclaim after the group refused to pay IBM for work and services it carried out. ...

