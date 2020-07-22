Insurer Direct Line Hit With £1.1M Counterclaim In IBM Spat

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 3:24 PM BST) -- Tech giant IBM has fought back against a claim that it committed IT blunders that cost a Direct Line subsidiary millions, arguing that the insurer owes it more than £1.1 million ($1.4 million) in unpaid work fees and damages. IBM's U.K. arm denied accusations made by DL Insurance Services Ltd. in a £35.9 million suit that it wasted the group's money when a large-scale information technology project was implemented with fundamental problems. IBM United Kingdom Ltd. says in a July 17 counterclaim that the insurer has been "unjustly enriched" after the group refused to pay IBM for work and services it carried...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS