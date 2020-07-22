Pakistan Foreign Aid Theft Story Prompts Libel Suit

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 3:34 PM BST) -- A member of a prominent political family in Pakistan has slapped the publisher of the Mail on Sunday with a defamation claim seeking more than £500,000 ($635,000) over an article the tabloid ran accusing him of stealing British foreign aid earmarked for earthquake victims. Imran Ali Yousaf, the son-in-law of the president of a conservative party in Pakistan, says that being named in an article damaged his reputation and caused him "considerable distress and embarrassment," according to his High Court claim. The story, dated July 2019, was titled "Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British...

