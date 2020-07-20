Ex-Alstom Exec Gets Time Served For Indonesia Bribery

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Former Alstom SA executive and government cooperator Edward Thiessen was sentenced to time served Monday for his role in a scheme to bribe Indonesian officials to get Alstom business with the state-owned power company. Appearing via video-conference from his home in Canada, Thiessen, 61, expressed remorse. Thiessen pled guilty last year to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and testified at the trial of his former fellow Alstom executive Lawrence Hoskins. "I am extremely sorry for what I have done," Thiessen said, adding an apology to the people of Indonesia. "This corruption has cost them significantly. They deserve better."...

