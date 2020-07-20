Montgomery McCracken To Probe Philly PD Protest Response

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The city of Philadelphia announced Monday that it has tapped Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP as part of an investigation into the Philadelphia Police Department's use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other tactics in response to recent protests held in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis. The PPD's response to protests in the city has spawned at least two lawsuits seeking damages over "grossly excessive" methods employed against nonviolent protesters. Montgomery McCracken partner A. Nicole Phillips will conduct the investigation, which the city called an "after-action review," alongside the Virginia-based nonprofit research firm CNA. "I'm confident that the prior...

