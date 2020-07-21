Other Policies Apply First For $5.7M Turbine Bill, Insurers Say

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT) -- Two other insurers' policies should apply first in covering $5.7 million in repair costs for energy turbines, Hartford Fire Insurance Co. and Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America told a Kentucky federal court. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co. provided primary coverage to Caldwell Tanks Inc., a construction company whose cooling system "failed" and caused $5.7 million worth in damages to the turbines, Hartford and Travelers said Monday. If Caldwell, which does business as Caldwell Energy Co., is held responsible for all or some of the repair costs, National Union and Allied...

