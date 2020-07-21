COVID-19 Rent Coverage Row Sent Back To State Court

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has sent back to state court a suit for coverage of rent lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic at a building owned by Geragos & Geragos APC, saying Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut hasn't shown that the case passes the $75,000 threshold for federal litigation. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said Travelers' arguments are largely speculative, as the only way the lost rent at the Geragos & Geragos Fine Arts Building LLC would hit the $75,000 mark would be if rent relief policies put in place during the pandemic carried on...

