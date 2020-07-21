Cos. Suit Over RI Bridge, Highway Tolls Allowed To Continue

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge allowed a suit challenging the constitutionality of the state's bridge and highway tolls to move forward to trial after rejecting the state's claim that the suit should be limited based on federal law. In an order issued Monday, Judge William Smith rejected the state's argument that the suit brought by several transportation groups asserting that the tolls violated the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause was precluded under the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991. Rhode Island failed to show that the act constituted congressional authorization to shield highway tolls from commerce clause challenges, Judge Smith said. Instead,...

