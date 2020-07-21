Retailers Back Walmart Bid To End Texas' Liquor Stranglehold

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A retailer group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider Walmart's bid to overturn an often-disputed Texas law that keeps most publicly traded companies out of the state's distilled spirits market, saying the ban violates the Constitution by discriminating against out-of-state companies. Retail Litigation Center Inc. filed an amicus brief Monday to support Walmart's June request for high court review of a Fifth Circuit decision that upheld the ban. Under the state law, Texas generally prohibits public companies and those with at least 35 owners from selling retail liquor. The retailers view the statute as discriminatory because only publicly held companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS