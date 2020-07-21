Argentina Can't Escape Bondholders' Dishonesty Claims

Law360, London (July 21, 2020, 5:37 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Tuesday to strike out four investment funds' claims against Argentina, ruling the contract dispute over the country's decision to adjust calculations and avoid a bond payout worth at least hundreds of millions of euros must go to trial. A High Court judge has refused to toss a contract dispute against the country of Argentina over a bond payout worth hundreds of millions of euros. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) High Court Judge Sara Cockerill said Argentina cannot "short-circuit" claims of breach of contract, manifest error, willful misconduct and bad faith brought by Palladian Partners LP, HBK...

