8 Firms Guide EBay's $9.2B Sale Of Classifieds Biz

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Online marketplace eBay will sell its classified ads business to Norwegian marketplace site Adevinta for roughly $9.2 billion to create the world's largest classifieds company, in a deal steered by eight law firms. EBay Inc. — advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Thommessen AS, De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek NV and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP — said that as part of the deal, it will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million of Adevinta ASA's shares, giving eBay a 44% equity stake and a roughly 33.3% voting stake in the Norwegian company. Shares being sold by Adevinta, represented...

