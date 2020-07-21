3 Firms Steer Gilead's $300M Purchase Of Cancer Biz Stake

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Gilead said Tuesday it will pay $300 million for a stake in cancer immunotherapies company Tizona Therapeutics and could acquire the rest of Tizona later, a deal put together by Ropes & Gray LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Squire Patton Boggs. The deal includes an exclusive option for California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. to acquire the rest of Tizona Therapeutics Inc. for up to an additional $1.25 billion, the announcement said. The biopharmaceutical giant may use that option following the clinical study results of a Tizona antibody, or earlier if it chooses. Gilead said the deal bolsters its immuno-oncology pipeline, which...

