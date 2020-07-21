Apple Gets Uniloc's Communications Patent Axed At PTAB

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday invalidated a Uniloc communication system patent challenged by Apple Inc., finding that the purported invention is obvious in light of an earlier patent and Bluetooth technology specifications. In a 26-page decision, a three-judge panel concluded that the technology described in Uniloc's patent is obvious due to prior art disclosed in another patent issued in 2004, U.S. Patent No. 6,704,293, referred to as "Larsson." It's also obvious in light of the combined teachings of the Larsson patent and Bluetooth Core Specifications published in 1999, the panel said. "We find petitioner has articulated sufficient reasoning...

