Pa. Court Says Hospital Had Duty To Warn Of Patient's Threats

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A mental health patient's threat that he wanted to kill his neighbors was specific enough that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center should have warned people in his Pittsburgh apartment building before he fatally stabbed one of them in 2008, a split Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday. The 3-2 majority, with two other justices abstaining, held that Terrence Andrews' threats to harm himself or his next-door neighbors were narrow and identifiable enough to trigger UPMC's duty to warn at least the people on the same floor of his apartment building in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood, including Lisa Maas, whom Andrews...

