Pa. Justices Revive Testimony Over Cancer-Pesticide Link

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a trial judge improperly barred two expert witnesses from a case against BASF, Bayer and others over potential links between pesticides and cancer after delving into the pair's ultimate conclusions as opposed to simply evaluating the methodology employed. The justices said that an Allegheny County trial judge improperly barred the doctors from testifying in the case after conducting an "overly expansive" inquiry that appeared to be "unilaterally" based on the judge's own belief in the credibility of the would-be experts' scientific conclusions. "By questioning the judgment of the … experts and the reliability...

