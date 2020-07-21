NJ Supreme Court Answers 3rd Circ. State Law Query

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's highest court on Tuesday determined that a provision of New Jersey law doesn't stop someone from filing a lawsuit if they successfully moved earlier for the end of a different suit over the same issues for failure to state a claim. In an opinion written by New Jersey Supreme Court Associate Justice Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina, the court answered a question put to it by the Third Circuit as the federal appellate court with jurisdiction over New Jersey weighed a case that raised the state's "entire controversy" doctrine as an affirmative defense. "A party who files a successful motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS