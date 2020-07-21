Don't Move FERC Clean Energy Order Fight To DC, Ill. Says

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Illinois utility regulators have accused a power producer group of "obvious forum shopping" in its bid to transfer challenges to a contentious Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order restricting clean energy presence in wholesale electricity auctions from the Seventh Circuit to the D.C. Circuit. The Illinois Commerce Commission, in a brief filed Monday, said the Electric Power Supply Association is wrongly attempting to transfer the consolidated case to Washington even though the Seventh Circuit was appropriately chosen through a multidistrict litigation panel lottery and no overriding need to transfer the case has presented itself. Meanwhile, environmental groups and FERC have both argued...

