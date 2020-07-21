Latham-Led Insurer Hippo Scores $1.5B Valuation

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins-advised Hippo said Tuesday that it raised $150 million in its latest funding round, landing the insurance technology company a $1.5 billion valuation. Palo Alto, California-based Hippo Enterprises said the money from the Series E financing would go toward its expansion, including accomplishing its goal of reaching 95% of U.S. homeowners within the next 12 months, according to a press release. The company said the funds will also go toward strategic hiring, investments in its technology operations and supporting its plans to buy a national insurance carrier. The company has now raised $359 million since its 2015 launch, according to...

