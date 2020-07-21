Pa. Agency Loses Bid To Dump Wireless Antennae Oversight

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission doesn't have the latitude to drop its regulation of so-called "distributed antenna systems" because the law declaring them public utilities was unambiguous and not subject to the agency's interpretation, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday. Justices declared that without any ambiguity or reason to change its interpretation of the law, the PUC couldn't make an about-face in 2015 and say the networks of small, low-powered antennae often used to cover indoor or high-traffic outdoor locations were not public utilities within the commission's jurisdiction or entitled to benefits of PUC regulation, like eminent domain. "We conclude...

