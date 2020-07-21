Feds Want Calif. Pot Regulators Forced To Answer Subpoena

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government is asking a judge to force California's cannabis regulator to turn over documents related to three cannabis businesses after it refused to respond to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration subpoena. The petition, filed Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, says the DEA is conducting an ongoing criminal investigation in the San Diego area related to marijuana. The agency asked the California Bureau of Cannabis Control for licenses, license applications and shipping manifests, dated from Jan. 1, 2018, to the present, for three businesses and their owners, according to the filing. The businesses...

