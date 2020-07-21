Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Standing Issue In $4.5M T-Shirt IP Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to revisit a split decision upholding a $4.5 million T-shirt printing patent infringement judgment, unmoved by arguments that the inventor should not have been allowed to remedy standing flaws stemming from an attorney's mistake. In a nonprecedential order, the full appeals court rejected a petition for rehearing en banc filed by Arkwright Advanced Coating, in which it argued that the panel majority in May improperly upheld a Minnesota jury verdict that Arkwright infringed inventor Jodi Schwendimann's T-shirt printing patent and must pay $4.5 million. Arkwright argued that the lower court should have dismissed the...

