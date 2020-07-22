DC Circ. Backs Copyright Judges' Sanction Power

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday backed a decision by a judicial copyright board to sanction an agent that purported to represent a fictitious entity seeking royalties for broadcast copyrights by denying it the right to pursue many claims altogether. While describing the sanction against Independent Producers Group Inc. as "harsh," the court said the Copyright Royalty Board did not abuse its discretion in a series of tough decisions that went against IPG. And given the substantial evidence that an IPG witness lied to the board and the agent's repeated fraudulent claims, the revocation of the company's "presumption of validity" appears mild,...

