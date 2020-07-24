Workplace Bias Pleading May Change After Title IX Shift

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Title IX of the Education Amendments prohibits gender discrimination in educational programs under federal law. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits gender discrimination in employment, in addition to other forms of discrimination. Like its workplace counterpart, the statutory language of Title IX makes no mention of sexual harassment, yet both laws cover it. The two statutes have long been analyzed by similar, though not identical, metrics in terms of pleading and proof standards. Recent analyses of both laws reflect a concern for protecting the rights of those accused of sexual misconduct in educational and work settings, and may have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS