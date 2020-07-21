Commerce Probes Silicon Metal Imports From 4 Countries

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday it is investigating silicon metal imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Malaysia and Kazakhstan, after receiving a complaint from U.S. producers alleging the foreign products are hurting their businesses. Commerce said it will probe whether producers from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Malaysia are selling their silicon metal products at unfairly low prices and whether manufacturers in Kazakhstan are receiving illegal government subsidies in the form of tax relief, duty exemptions and debt forgiveness. The department received a June complaint from Ohio-based Globe Specialty Metals Inc. and Mississippi Silicon LLC alleging the foreign exports...

