Endangered Species Group Seeks Grizzly Bear Recovery Docs

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has failed to turn over records related to its decision to stop grizzly bear recovery efforts in the North Cascades of Washington state, in violation of the Freedom of Information Act, an environmental group has claimed. The Center for Biological Diversity says that DOI failed to produce any records in response to its December 2017 FOIA request, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in D.C. federal court. The organization sought records following media reports late that year that the Trump administration was ending its grizzly bear recovery work in the region. DOI initially backpedaled in...

