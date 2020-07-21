Okla. Gov. Forms Panel To Handle Tribal Reservation Ruling

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is creating a state commission to deal with questions raised by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation still exists, after the Creek tribe and Seminole Nation both opposed a jurisdictional plan backed by the state's attorney general. The Republican governor, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, issued an executive order Monday to establish the Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty "to address concerns and make recommendations to the state and the U.S. Congress" in the wake of the Supreme Court's July 9 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. In that ruling,...

