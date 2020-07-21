Carlyle Group Says Authentix 'Fire Sale' Suit Belongs In Del.

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group filed a lawsuit Monday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to halt a shareholder action in Texas state court accusing the private equity firm of forcing a "fire sale" of trade security firm Authentix, saying the First State is the proper forum for the dispute. In its complaint, The Carlyle Group Inc. contends that Manti Holdings LLC and a group of other Authentix Inc. shareholders violated a litigation forum selection provision in an applicable stockholders agreement when they sued in Texas state court instead of in Delaware. "The agreement's forum selection clause is valid and enforceable under Delaware law,...

