Engineering Co. Says Hemp Dryer Trade Secret Suit Can Stand

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT) -- California-based MBS Engineering Inc. pushed back against a hemp company's bid to dismiss its trade secret suit over industrial hemp drying technology, saying its former business partner's alleged talk of "secret sauce" in emails shows there was intellectual property involved. MBS Engineering and its principal Brian James said in an opposition brief in California federal court on Monday that their complaint had sufficiently pled allegations that Jesse Kloberdanz and former MBS engineer Graham McCarthy attempted to cash in on the designs for the mobile hemp dryers. Specifically, the plaintiffs point to a text message Kloberdanz allegedly sent James in August, seeking a...

