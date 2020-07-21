Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Atty In Sex Bias Suit Accuses Ex-Firm Of Bully Tactics

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A New York lawyer accusing Levi & Korsinsky LLP of sex discrimination told a federal court Tuesday that her former firm's partners "tolerated" her alleged unfaithful behavior in a fee decision two years ago and can't sue her for it now, a move she said amounts to bullying.

The securities litigator, Amy Miller, asked for the dismissal of the firm's faithless servant counterclaim and a second of tortious interference, saying the counter-punch accusations were designed to "bully" her after she sued the firm.

Regarding the accusation that she shorted Levi & Korsinsky in a derivative settlement fee decision in favor of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!