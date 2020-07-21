NY Atty In Sex Bias Suit Accuses Ex-Firm Of Bully Tactics

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A New York lawyer accusing Levi & Korsinsky LLP of sex discrimination told a federal court Tuesday that her former firm's partners "tolerated" her alleged unfaithful behavior in a fee decision two years ago and can't sue her for it now, a move she said amounts to bullying. The securities litigator, Amy Miller, asked for the dismissal of the firm's faithless servant counterclaim and a second of tortious interference, saying the counter-punch accusations were designed to "bully" her after she sued the firm. Regarding the accusation that she shorted Levi & Korsinsky in a derivative settlement fee decision in favor of...

