NY Chief Judge's Photo Found With Salas Shooting Suspect

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The name and photo of New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore were among the materials at the scene where attorney Roy Den Hollander was found dead after he allegedly gunned down U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home, a New York courts representative said Tuesday. The name and a picture of New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, shown on the bench, were found near the body of "men's rights" attorney Roy Den Hollander, who authorities say killed himself after gunning down the son of a New Jersey federal judge and wounding her husband....

