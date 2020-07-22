Md. Cop Roped Back Into Suit Over Car Chase That Killed Kid

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate court on Monday partially restored a wrongful death suit against a police officer over a high-speed chase that led to a crash that killed a toddler at a bus stop, saying there are disputes over the officer's conduct that raise questions about whether he is entitled to immunity. Judge Andrea M. Leahy, writing for the panel, reversed a summary judgment in favor of the police officer, saying it is up to a jury to decide whether officer Joseph Kamberger's conduct was a substantial factor in the death of 17-month-old Jeremiah Perry and if Kamberger was grossly negligent. "The evidence presented...

