Immigrant Advocacy Orgs Slam Trump's Asylum Work Limits

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A handful of immigrant advocacy organizations on Tuesday urged a Maryland federal court to block a new Trump administration rule limiting the ability of asylum-seekers to get permission to work in the U.S. while waiting for applications to be processed, calling it "yet another attack against our most vulnerable community members." Under the final rule, which will take effect in August, asylum-seekers who enter the U.S. in between designated ports of entry are ineligible for a work permit while they wait for their asylum applications to be decided, unless the individual can show "good cause." Additionally, individuals who request asylum after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS