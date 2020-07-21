House OKs Measure Allowing Military To Use Hemp Products

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a former Democratic presidential candidate's measure to allow members of the armed forces to use hemp products as part of a larger package of defense spending amendments. The one-page measure from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, was part of an amendment package to the National Defense Authorization Act that passed the House late Monday on a bipartisan vote of 336-71. The amendment says the defense secretary can't prohibit service members from possessing, using or consuming products that contain hemp or its derivatives, so long as it is in compliance with federal, state and local laws....

