Johns Hopkins Sued For Negligence In Toddler's Death

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Baltimore family sued the Johns Hopkins Hospital in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City on Tuesday, claiming the hospital's medical personnel failed to properly notify them of a potentially cancerous cyst found in their daughter at birth, thus delaying her cancer treatment and causing her death. The family says in its wrongful death suit against the hospital that their 2-year-old daughter Emma Webster died in June 2019 after receiving delayed treatment for neuroblastoma, a cancer that developed from immature nerve cells in her adrenal glands. The family says that immediately following the birth of Emma and her twin in August...

