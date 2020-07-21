Police OK To Use Tower Data To Track Suspect, Judge Says

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- North Carolina police did not violate the privacy of a suspected bank robber when they used a mass collection of cell tower information to determine his location during two jewelry store robberies in 2018, a North Carolina federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan rejected the arguments of Charles Anthony Walker Jr., who claimed the Elizabeth City Police Department and the Garner Police Department violated the Fourth Amendment when they requested so-called "tower dump" orders to find out his location during the 2018 robberies of two Kay Jewelers. In her order, Judge Flanagan said she found "no basis"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS