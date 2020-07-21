Ohio House Speaker Charged In $60M Energy Corruption Case

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives was released on bail Tuesday after his arrest on allegations he and others took $60 million in corrupt payments from a utility in exchange for passing a $1 billion nuclear energy bailout. The allegations center on the passage of Ohio House Bill 6 last year. The controversial bailout provided FirstEnergy Corp. with subsidies for its struggling nuclear and coal-fired plants while slashing renewable energy programs. Now, prosecutors allege the company essentially bought the bill's passage by paying millions to Speaker Larry Householder's tax-exempt organization. Starting in 2017, the power company allegedly paid $60...

